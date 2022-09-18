Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:07
comunicato stampa

International students conclude their participation in Global AI Summit to attract global capabilities

18 settembre 2022 | 20.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of AI graduate students in several prestigious international universities concluded their participation in the second edition of the Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence, which concluded yesterday in Riyadh and visited Masmak Palace in the center of Riyadh to be briefed on the history of the capital.

The students represented six countries joined by several Saudi scholarship students in the same specialization. Their participation came within the knowledge exchange initiative launched by "SDAIA" and hosted 19 male and female students of different nationalities including the US, the UK, India, Jordan, Algeria, South Korea, and Nigeria, who study at prestigious international universities and institutes, including the Sorbonne University in Paris, Oxford University, University College London, Durham University, Nottingham University, Sussex University in the UK, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA, and King's College London.

Through this initiative, SDAIA aimed to attract global capabilities in artificial intelligence and to enhance the role of distinguished youth based on the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and its aspirations to enable them to lead the future of artificial intelligence in the Kingdom, the region, and the world.

On this occasion, SDAIA President, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi explained that the knowledge exchange initiative was designed to achieve several benefits, including engaging visiting students in knowledge exchange dialogues to explore opportunities for future cooperation, and introducing them to the Kingdom's efforts in pioneering the data and artificial intelligence and the future of the sector during a journey that Saudi students will lead with their peers from international universities.

He stressed that "SDAIA" aims through the initiative to build qualitative partnerships that support its efforts in data and artificial intelligence and help attract global capabilities that achieve qualitative addition to the Kingdom, adding that the initiative contributes to activating the distinguished role of Saudi youth and engaging them in a real dialogue that develops their leadership spirit and shows their knowledge capabilities. Al-Ghamdi said that this will enhance the Kingdom's position in data and artificial intelligence, noting that the initiative provides the opportunity to exchange knowledge and explore opportunities for future cooperation through a constructive dialogue that brings together Saudi youth and foreign graduate students.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901312/SDAIA.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-students-conclude-their-participation-in-global-ai-summit-to-attract-global-capabilities-301626723.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN76416 en US ICT Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Altro Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA visited Masmak Palace which concluded yesterday in Riyadh Riad intelligenza artificiale
in Evidenza