Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Sharon Stone: "Persi la custodia di mio figlio per Basic Instinct"

15:40 Attanasio, procura Congo chiede pena di morte per i 6 accusati

15:37 Ucraina, ecco i tank Leopard 2 dalla Germania

15:25 Europa League, Juve-Friburgo: Allegri punta su Di Maria

15:21 Duplice omicidio a Serranova, indagato fratello di una delle vittime

15:13 WhatsApp contro lo spam, studia come silenziare chiamate sconosciute

15:12 Ucraina-Onu, incontro Zelensky-Guterres a Kiev - Video

14:00 Champions, Tottenham-Milan: come vederla in tv

12:54 8 marzo, Schettini sui canali Mur: "Le donne scelgono già la scienza"

12:47 Commissioni bicamerali, niente accordo: su caselle giustizia scontro FdI-Pd

12:40 8 marzo, Mattarella: "Strada per parità ancora lunga e difficile"

12:38 Vaticano, scandalo finanziario: fratello di Becciu non si presenta in Aula

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

International Women's Day: Women Leading Efforts to Stabilize and Restore Communities in Nigeria Devastated by Boko Haram Insurgency

08 marzo 2023 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ABUJA, Nigeria, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 8 marks International Women's Day, recognizing the important accomplishments of women worldwide. In Nigeria, a team of talented women from the Diplomatic Corp, are working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria and Federal and State government leaders to restore eight communities in northeastern Nigeria — a region devastated by years of insurgency caused by the Boko Haram.

The team encompasses a stabilisation steering committee which includes six women from the Ngarannam community. It also features an architect, an engineer and other key UNDP staff and partners from Nigeria, Sweden, Germany, and the EU.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock travelled to Nigeria in December to visit Ngarannam, the newly-constructed community that recently reopened with the support of the UNDP's Regional Stabilisation Facility (RSF). The community has received strong support from Germany, along with other EU partners including the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the Nigerian government.

Thousands of residents have returned home to Ngarannam, where twenty percent of all the jobs to rebuild the community were mandated to go to women.

Minister Baerbock acknowledged that security in Northeast Nigeria requires more than defeating extremism: "Security also means being able to rely on state structures, to again place confidence in the police force, and to see a future for their children – thanks to education, healthcare and especially food security."

The team of women behind the work happening in Northeast Nigeria also includes:

Annett Günther, German Ambassador to NigeriaCatriona Laing, British High Commissioner to NigeriaAnnika Hahn-Englund, Sweden Ambassador to NigeriaHajiya Zuwaira Gambo, Hon Commissioner Ministry of Women Affairs and Social DevelopmentAsmahan Alawaisheh, UNDP Nigeria Sr. Engineer Amalachukwu Ibeneme, UNDP Nigeria Communications Sub-Office

Background: Strategy for Integrated Peace EngagementDownload images: bit.ly/rsf-trello-g

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018501/UNDP_Nigeria_Ngaranam_Commissioning_130_crowd.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018189/UNDP_Nigeria_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltroAltro marks International Women's Day working are working northeastern Nigeria
Vedi anche
News to go
8 marzo, Mattarella: "Donna sinonimo di coraggio"
News to go
Nord Stream, Stoltenberg: "Non sappiamo chi c'è dietro l'attacco"
News to go
Fondo impresa donna 2023, come funziona
News to go
8 marzo, aumentano i femminicidi in Italia
News to go
Social, 16 anni età minima per iscriversi anche in Italia?
News to go
Mafia nigeriana, estradata latitante tra 100 più ricercati
News to go
Cospito, difesa chiede arresti domiciliari
News to go
8 marzo, un miliardo di adolescenti e donne denutrite
News to go
8 marzo 2023, sciopero generale
News to go
Net-Zero, il piano industriale Ue
News to go
Giancarlo Giannini riceve la stella sulla Walk of Fame
News ro go
Meloni: "Essere sempre sottovalutate è un grande vantaggio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza