Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 03:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Giorgia Meloni si prepara al Consiglio Ue: dal Mes alla Bce, i dossier urgenti

00:00 Rivolta Wagner e Prigozhin, Putin avvia le 'purghe' in Russia: "Arrestato Surovikin"

22:58 Roma, chi era la 16enne uccisa a Primavalle

22:42 Europei Under 21, Italia-Norvegia 0-1: azzurri eliminati

22:09 Madonna in terapia intensiva per infezione batterica

21:38 Putin in Daghestan, baci e selfie con ammiratori - Video

21:37 Santanchè, Schlein: "Grazie a governo per ok a odg, imbarazzo anche in maggioranza"

19:50 Biden e la gaffe su Putin: "Sta perdendo guerra in Iraq" - Video

19:29 Roma, cadavere di una 16enne in un carrello della spesa vicino a cassonetto

19:08 Senato, Giorgia Meloni 'bacchetta' Fitto: "Zitto, che me mandi fuori strada..."

18:30 Tabacco: Pmi-Kpmg, aumentano le sigarette illecite nell'Ue, Italia si conferma best practice

18:26 Mourinho squalificato per accuse ad arbitro Chiffi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Internationally renowned artist Julie Mehretu will create the 20th BMW Art Car: Start of BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car at the 24 Hour race of Le Mans in 2024

29 giugno 2023 | 01.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH and NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMW announced a collaboration today at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum with internationally acclaimed New York-based artist Julie Mehretu to create the 20th BMW Art Car. Mehretu was unanimously chosen by an international jury of 13 museum directors and curators, including Hans Ulrich Obrist (Serpentine Galleries), Richard Armstrong (Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum), Koyo Kouoh (Zeitz MOCAA) and Okwui Enwezor (1963 – 2019). BMW will enter Mehretu's BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car in the 24 Hour race of Le Mans in June 2024. This almost 50-year tradition has delighted not only motorsport enthusiasts but anyone into design or the arts, technology and mobility. Since 1975, artists such as Alexander Calder, Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Esther Mahlangu, Jenny Holzer, Jeff Koons, Cao Fei, and John Baldessari have created cars for BMW.

"I've loved cars for most of my life, as toys, as objects, as possibilities. It is from that space that I'm really excited to be working on the next BMW Art Car more than anything," says Julie Mehretu. "The thrill of the speed, the 24 Hour race of Le Mans and what is possible to invent in hybrid and fully electric vehicles as future modes of play and pushing ahead into new terrains of transportation and motorsports."

In addition to the car, Mehretu's concept includes a Translocal Media Workshop Series, taking place in eight African cities. The outcome of the workshops will be presented together with the 20th BMW Art Car at the Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town in 2025.

Media information and image material:

https://press.bmwgroup.com/530rE

http://www.apimages.com

Doris FleischerSpokesperson BMW Group Cultural EngagementPhone: +49-151-601-27806Email: Doris.Fleischer@bmw.de

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/internationally-renowned-artist-julie-mehretu-will-create-the-20th-bmw-art-car-start-of-bmw-m-hybrid-v8-art-car-at-the-24-hour-race-of-le-mans-in-2024-301863072.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41997 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza BMW will enter BMW announced Art Car Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione ferma ma rischio recessione
News to go
Università italiane, Politecnico Milano al top
News to go
Banca d'Italia, Panetta sarà nuovo governatore
News to go
Ucraina, la missione di Zuppi a Mosca
News to go
Migranti, ripresi gli sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Europei Under 21, oggi Italia-Norvegia
News to go
Ucraina, Meloni: "Senza sostegno a Kiev mondo più instabile e pericoloso"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrati 547 orologi falsi
News to go
Pensioni minime, a luglio gli aumenti arretrati
Alluvione Emilia, Figliuolo commissario per la ricostruzione
News to go
Nuovo codice strada, approvazione entro l'autunno: cosa prevede
News to go
Istat: scende ancora l'indice di fiducia delle imprese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza