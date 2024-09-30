Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
90 minutes without an audience or opening statements, the rules of the debate between Walz and Vance

30 settembre 2024 | 17.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A ninety-minute debate, without an audience in the studio and without opening statements. These are the rules of the debate, scheduled for 9 pm tomorrow evening New York time, between the two candidates for the vice presidency of the United States, Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The announcement was made by CBS News, which will host and broadcast the TV confrontation three weeks after the only debate between White House candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The broadcaster was keen to clarify that ''it reserves the right to mute the microphones of the candidates" which, however, unlike what happened for the presidential debates, will remain on.

The note released by CBS also explains that Walz will appear to viewers on the right side of the screen while Vance will be on the left. As the incumbent Democratic candidate, Walz will be the first to be introduced on the CBS Broadcast Center stage. The candidate asked a question will have two minutes to answer, while the other candidate will have two minutes to reply. The two candidates will also be given an additional minute for further arguments, even two if the moderator deems it appropriate to conclude a line of reasoning. Candidates will not be allowed to interact with staff during breaks. Each candidate will have two minutes for their closing remarks. Both will have a pen, notepad, and a bottle of water, but no props or pre-written notes will be allowed.

Two commercial breaks of four minutes each are scheduled during the TV confrontation. Moderating the debate will be 'CBS Evening News' anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and 'Face the Nation' moderator and chief foreign correspondent Margaret Brennan.

