Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

tajstellc.xml

04 aprile 2024 | 13.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

rappresentate - FOTOGRAMMA
rappresentate - FOTOGRAMMA

Fiat manufacturer Stellantis should listen to its conscience, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said after the Dutch conglomerate signed layoff deals that could lead to over 3,000 job losses in Italy.

"There are ethical concerns: pay attention to Italy," Tajani said on Thursday.

Netherlands-based Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), last week signed deals with unions for over 2,500 voluntary layoffs at plants in Italy, including Melfi, Pomigliano d'Arco and Termoli in southern Italy and Turin in the northwest for line workers and other roles.

A hundred other layoffs are involved at the Pratola Serra engine-making facility in Pratola Serra, near Avellino in Italy's south.

Stellantis has proposed 850 voluntary redundancies an another large assembly plant in the central Lazio region and another deal is expected to cover the Atessa van making facility in the central Abruzzo region.

The group stresses the redundancies are voluntary and mainly aimed at workers nearing retirement and are being driven by the industry's cleaner energy and technology transition process.

Stellantis has underlined Italy's central role in its operations globally and is in talks with the government to boost annual production to a million vehicles.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Stellantis layoffs Fiat
Vedi anche
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza