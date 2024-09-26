Abbas at the UN, 'stop the genocide, stop sending arms to Israel'

'Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending arms to Israel.' This was the appeal that the President of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas made to the United Nations General Assembly. 'This madness cannot continue. The whole world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the West Bank,' he added, stating that the Palestinian people have been subjected to 'one of the most heinous crimes of our era' for almost a year now.

This is, he continued, a 'crime of war and large-scale genocide' that Israel is perpetrating.