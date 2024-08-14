Afghanistan: 3 years since the return of the Taliban to power, parade in Bagram and 'sharia priority'

Three years ago the Taliban returned to power in an Afghanistan ravaged by decades of war. Today they commemorated the anniversary with a 'military parade' at the former US base in Bagram. In a statement reported by Afghanistan's Tolo News, they reiterated their desire to apply sharia law, considered a "priority for the Islamic Emirate", and called on Afghans to "be ready to protect and support the Islamic system".

The Taliban speak of "an important day" that recalls the "liberation after 20 years of occupation and aggression". "Liberation" is the term they use to recall August 15, 2021, their return and that of their flag to Kabul, from where then-President Ashraf Ghani fled and from where images of despair and harrowing escapes arrived. On August 30, the withdrawal of international forces from the country was concluded.

Today the Taliban government is not recognized by the international community, although delegations from the movement that was once led by Mullah Omar have participated in talks abroad. And today, in what appears increasingly like a forgotten crisis, more than half the Afghan population depends on aid.

According to the United Nations, some 23.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in a country with a population of about 40 million people.

And appeals are multiplying, so far falling on deaf ears, for the removal of restrictions imposed on women. Three years of Taliban rule have led, it is charged, to the elimination of women from public life. The Taliban have denied girls education and banned women from working for NGOs. And still, Reporters Without Borders denounces, since the return of the Taliban to power as many as 141 journalists have been targeted, including detentions and arrests.