Afghanistan, sixth round of 'Moscow format' talks kicks off in Russia

Talks on Afghanistan in Moscow. This is the sixth round of consultations of the so-called Moscow Format, a platform that brings together representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The stated objective, according to a note from the Russian Foreign Minister, is to promote the process of national reconciliation and strengthen cooperation between the countries of the region and the Taliban government.

The talks will be held behind closed doors. A joint statement is expected at the end. For more than three years now, Afghanistan has been back in the hands of the Taliban. Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government, which does not enjoy official international recognition, was invited to the talks as a "guest of honor."