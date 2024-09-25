Afghanistan, Taliban: 'we want to join the Brics'

The Taliban, who have been leading Afghanistan since August 2021, have expressed their intention to join the Brics, an organization that brings together emerging world economies founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. "Countries with the most resources and the largest economies in the world are associated with the Brics forum, particularly Russia, India, and China," said the deputy spokesman for the Kabul government, Hamdullah Fitrat, ahead of the summit of the organization's member countries to be held from 22 to 24 October in Kazan, in southwestern Russia.

"Currently, we have good economic relations and trade exchanges with them. We are eager to expand our relations and participate in Brics economic forums," added the spokesman, while the organization - which since last January 1st has also included Iran, the Emirates, Egypt, and Ethiopia - has not publicly reacted to the statements.

The Taliban authorities have growing ties with some founding nations of the Brics, including China and Russia. Both Moscow and Beijing have expressed their willingness to invest in projects in Afghanistan and to collaborate with the Taliban authorities in the fight against Isis-Khorasan, the Afghan branch of the self-styled Islamic State.