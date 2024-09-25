Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Afghanistan, Taliban: 'we want to join the Brics'

25 settembre 2024 | 17.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Taliban, who have been leading Afghanistan since August 2021, have expressed their intention to join the Brics, an organization that brings together emerging world economies founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. "Countries with the most resources and the largest economies in the world are associated with the Brics forum, particularly Russia, India, and China," said the deputy spokesman for the Kabul government, Hamdullah Fitrat, ahead of the summit of the organization's member countries to be held from 22 to 24 October in Kazan, in southwestern Russia.

"Currently, we have good economic relations and trade exchanges with them. We are eager to expand our relations and participate in Brics economic forums," added the spokesman, while the organization - which since last January 1st has also included Iran, the Emirates, Egypt, and Ethiopia - has not publicly reacted to the statements.

The Taliban authorities have growing ties with some founding nations of the Brics, including China and Russia. Both Moscow and Beijing have expressed their willingness to invest in projects in Afghanistan and to collaborate with the Taliban authorities in the fight against Isis-Khorasan, the Afghan branch of the self-styled Islamic State.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
forum dei Brics economie del mondo portavoce del governo di Kabul summit dei paesi membri
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza