Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:28
BREAKING NEWS

Afghanistan, the Taliban fear the media, new diktats 3 years after returning to power

24 settembre 2024 | 18.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Media gagged in Afghanistan once again in the hands of the Taliban. The Taliban government has issued new directives for media outlets in Kabul. Live broadcasts of political programs are banned. Criticism of the laws and policies of the Taliban government is forbidden. The Afghanistan Journalists Center (Afjc) denounces this further crackdown, calling it "another attempt to weaken and stifle media freedom".

The media is being asked to record programs, with an authorized list of guests, and to censor any criticism, says the Afjc which reports a meeting convened last Saturday at the Information Ministry in Kabul with representatives of the media in the Afghan capital.

Those who do not comply risk consequences both at an individual and editorial group level. According to the organization, the Taliban - who returned to power in August 2021 - have so far 'conceived' and imposed at least 21 directives on the media.

