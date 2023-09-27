Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:40
Africa a priority for Italy, global stability - Tajani

27 settembre 2023 | 17.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Xinhua
Photo: Xinhua

Africa is a priority for Italy's national interests and for geopolitical stability, meaning partnership for the continent's economic growth is central to the government's foreign policy, according to foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

"The government has put Africa at the heart of Italian foreign policy from the beginning with a new approach that consists of listening, respecting and building together," Tajani told MPs on Wednesday.

"There is a full calendar of events coming up," he added.

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni's address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week focused on Africa, as did Tajani's speech at the development summit there, Tajani said.

"I underlined that a global commitment is needed for Africa and to the fight against human traffickers", he continued.

Tajani has twice brought together the entire continent's ambassadors at events that also involved other members of the government, he noted.

"Africa has been the main theme of all our bilateral talks, many of them with African heads of state and ministers," Tajani added.

After parliamentary question-time, Tajani said he was set to hold talks with Kenya's foreign minister on economic cooperation and the Italian space centre in Malindi, which is almost entirely staffed by Kenyans.

"This is what the Mattei method means: no paternalistic, predatory attitudes but a true partnership, a relationship between equals, Africa seen through African eyes," he said.

The Meloni government has announced new plan for Africa named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Italy's energy group, Eni. The plan aims to turn Italy into a major energy hub, supplying gas to Europe from North Africa and the Mediterranean, while helping resource-rich Africa achieve its full economic potential.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Africa Italy Tajani Mattei plan
