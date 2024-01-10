Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Gennaio 2024
18:54
Africa 'at the centre' of Italy's G7 presidency

10 gennaio 2024 | 17.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Africa 'at the centre' of Italy's G7 presidency

Africa is a key focus of Italy's G7 presidency this year and the government is rolling out an ambitious plan to stabilise the continent and boost its growth through equitable energy partnerships and wider cooperation.

"Our presidency of the G7 allows Italy to also put Africa at the centre of the agenda," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told MPs during parliamentary question-time on Wednesday.

"Italy's Mattei plan will have to be integrated into a broader European 'Marshall plan' for Africa," he said, referring to the post-war US programme of investment that helped rebuild Europe.

Named after Italian major Eni's founder Enrico Mattei, the Mattei plan aims to turn Italy into a major energy hub distributing gas from Africa to Europe and lays the ground for cooperation in other sectors.

Italy believes the world's most advanced economies must work together to tackle the problems which cause mass migration, Tajani said.

"We work with G7 partners to combat the root causes of migration, mindful of its links to development," he stated.

Investments "will be crucial for Africa to achieve stability and to realise its full potential," Tajani underlined.

Africa Italy G7 presidency Mattei plan development Tajani
