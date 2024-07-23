Africa: Govt unveils new internationalisation finance tools for Italian firms

An event in Rome on Tuesday presented state investment agency Simest's 200 million euro subsidised finance measure to support the internationalisation of Italian companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"Since I began my term in office, I have wanted to prioritise Africa in Italian foreign policy," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the 'New Africa Measure: Financial Instruments for the Internationalisation of Italian Enterprises' at the foreign ministry.

"The government is strongly committed to building a strategic and equal partnership with the continent, as shown by the (government's 5.5 billion euro) Mattei Plan for Africa and its centrality to Italy's G7 presidency this year," Tajani said.

“This new measure will give our productive fabric and regions fresh impetus in African markets and help forge lasting and mutually beneficial business partnerships," he added.

Speakers at the event included Simest president and CEO Pasquale Salzano and Regina Corradini D’Arienzo, Italy' trade agency (ICE) president Matteo Zoppas, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo president Massimo Dal Checco, and foreign undersecretary Marina Tripodi, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Fabrizio Saggio, premier Giorgia Meloni's diplomatic advisor and coordinator of the Mattei Plan, and Pelliconi Spa CEO Marco Cecchi also addressed Tuesday's event.

The new Simest measure is earmarked for companies already established or intending to establish in Africa, companies exporting to or sourcing from Africa, and those in related supply chains, the foreign ministry statement said.

The foreign ministry and Simest organised Tuesday's event, according to the statement.