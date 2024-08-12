After the euphoria of the Games, the choice of Prime Minister, for Macron the end of the truce/Adnkronos

The celebration of the Olympic Games in Paris brought a truce to French political life after the turbulent months that ended with the victory of the left-wing coalition in the presidential elections. The most immediate challenge will now be to find a new head of government and start the "cohabitation" between the different powers.

Macron is currently focused on the spirit of euphoria that surrounded the Olympics, trying to keep this mood alive in the country: today he will receive at the Elysée all those who contributed to the success of this event: firefighters, military personnel, police officers, RATP employees, hospital staff. Then he will gradually resume political commitments, through various commemorations, including the 80th anniversary of the landing in Provence scheduled for Thursday in the Var. All these ceremonies will mark the slow return of political life to center stage.

Used to procrastinating, the president is likely to see pressure mount on him in the coming days: he had set the deadline for appointing Gabriel Attal's successor to Matignon for the second half of August, but he does not appear to have made much progress compared to a fortnight ago. He could still try to buy time by letting the week of August 15 pass before being forced by the opposition and public opinion to speed up the process. (continues)

After the July 7 elections, Macron no longer has a political majority in the National Assembly. It is now the New Popular Front made up of several parties, including the Socialist Party (Ps) and La France Insoumise (Lfi), which aims to lead the future government after stopping the rise of the far right. Ps spokesperson Chloé Ridel stressed in an interview with France Inter today that Macron "can no longer keep the institutions and the country blocked" and urged him to appoint someone from the left bloc as soon as possible. The name officially on the table is that of the economist Lucie Castets, a supporter, among other things, of the repeal of the pension reform.

Macron, who rejected the Lfi candidate, has hinted that he wants to find a figure capable of attracting a broad majority in Parliament, and several media have started to include the names of well-known politicians on their lists, from the former Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, head of government at the end of the presidency of the socialist François Hollande, to Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts de France region, who openly challenged the leader of the Republicans, Eric Ciotti, when the latter proposed an alliance with the far right of Marine Le Pen for the parliamentary elections.

In Brégançon, this week, Macron should therefore specify the profile of the future prime minister. In addition to Bertrand and Cazeneuve, the two most frequently mentioned names, even the former minister and European commissioner Michel Barnier could win the favor of the President, also thanks to his closeness to Laurent Wauquiez. According to Elysée sources cited yesterday by the Journal du Dimanche, the new prime minister could be appointed by Emmanuel Macron after August 15 and the government formed by the end of the month. "The French president - wrote the newspaper - has indicated mid-August as the deadline for making a decision on the candidacy for prime minister".