Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:36
Al Jazeera journalist in a coma after being shot by an Israeli soldier in Gaza

18 ottobre 2024 | 15.32
Redazione Adnkronos
Al Jazeera journalist Fadi Al-Wahidi is in a coma after being shot in the neck by an Israeli soldier in northern Gaza more than a week ago while covering the IDF siege on the Jabalia refugee camp, the Qatar-based broadcaster said, denouncing that Israel had not responded to requests to authorize his evacuation from the area to receive the necessary care, especially after doctors at the Aid hospital in Gaza admitted that they were unable to treat him properly. Al-Wadidi was wearing a vest that clearly identified him as a journalist. A few days earlier, al Jazeera cameraman Ali al-Attar was shot and seriously injured while filming Palestinian refugees in Deir el-Balah.

