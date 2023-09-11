Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:29
Al-Thani lauds Qatar-Italy ties after Meloni meeting

11 settembre 2023 | 14.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Qatar's capital, Doha
Qatar's capital, Doha

Cooperation between Italy and Qatar is "constantly developing" and reflects "the depth of relations between the two countries", emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tweeted after talks in Doha with premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday.

"My fruitful discussions today with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are an important milestone in our bilateral cooperation, which is constantly developing in various vital fields," read the tweet.

"And this is happening in a way that reflects the depth of relations between the two countries. Welcome my friend Georgia to Doha."

Meloni held talks in Doha with al-Thani on her way back to Italy from the G20 summit in India, accompanied by economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and the chief executive of Italian major Eni, Claudio Descalzi.

The talks focused on bilateral issues and on investments, including in the defence sector, cooperation in fighting illegal immigration, an energy partnership between Italy and Qatar, and "the main challenges facing the region," Meloni's office said in a statement.

in Evidenza