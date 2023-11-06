Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Novembre 2023
Albanian PM Rama holds talks with Meloni in Rome

06 novembre 2023 | 13.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The prime minister's office in Rome (Palazzo Chigi)
The prime minister's office in Rome (Palazzo Chigi)

European Union candidate Albania's premier, Edi Rama, was set to hold talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the prime minister's office in Rome on Monday, Meloni's office said in a statement.

Rama previously met Meloni in Rome on 27 September, when she confirmed the government's "convinced and continuous support for Albania's European integration path," according to a statement issued after their talks.

During his 27 September visit to Rome, Rama co-chaired the second Italy-Albania Joint Economic Committee at the foreign ministry.

Albania is "a strategic partner in the Balkans" and should join the 27-member bloc "before 2030", Tajani told reporters in Rome on the sidelines of the meeting.

Albania opened EU entry negotiations in July last year but is not currently close to meeting the bloc's high standards, including on democracy, the rule of law, and a functioning market economy.

