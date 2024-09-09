Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Algeria, Tebboune and rivals denounce 'inaccuracies' in presidential results

09 settembre 2024 | 16.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The re-elected president of Algeria with 94.6% of the vote, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and his two rivals in the elections held on Saturday, Youssef Aouchiche and Abdellah Hassan, have denounced "inaccuracies, contradictions, ambiguities and inconsistencies" in the official results of the consultations announced by the National Independent Electoral Authority.

In a joint note, the three candidates reported "inaccuracies and contradictions in the data relating to turnout" and "contradictions between the data announced by the president of the Electoral Authority and the minutes presented by the municipal and provincial electoral commissions", as reported by Algerian public television.

Furthermore, they underlined "the ambiguity of the press release announcing the provisional results of the presidential elections, which did not include most of the essential data". The three candidates also highlighted "inconsistencies in the figures announced for each candidate". The Electoral Authority, for its part, in a post on Facebook replied that it "will keep the public informed" on any decisions in line with the principle of transparency and "to protect the credibility of the electoral process".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rivali alle elezioni risultati ufficiali concorrente rivale
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza