Algeria, Tebboune and rivals denounce 'inaccuracies' in presidential results

The re-elected president of Algeria with 94.6% of the vote, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and his two rivals in the elections held on Saturday, Youssef Aouchiche and Abdellah Hassan, have denounced "inaccuracies, contradictions, ambiguities and inconsistencies" in the official results of the consultations announced by the National Independent Electoral Authority.

In a joint note, the three candidates reported "inaccuracies and contradictions in the data relating to turnout" and "contradictions between the data announced by the president of the Electoral Authority and the minutes presented by the municipal and provincial electoral commissions", as reported by Algerian public television.

Furthermore, they underlined "the ambiguity of the press release announcing the provisional results of the presidential elections, which did not include most of the essential data". The three candidates also highlighted "inconsistencies in the figures announced for each candidate". The Electoral Authority, for its part, in a post on Facebook replied that it "will keep the public informed" on any decisions in line with the principle of transparency and "to protect the credibility of the electoral process".