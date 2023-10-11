All Italians wanting to return from Israel will be repatriated by Thursday

All Italians who want to will be flown home by Thursday after Palestinian militant group Hamas's cross-border attack in Israel at the weekend in which at least 1,200 people were killed, sparking a bombing campaign against Gaza and fears of a wider regional conflict.

"By Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, there should be few Italians left in Israel, apart from residents and those who don't want to leave," Tajani told lawmakers late on Tuesday.

"We will do everything we can to keep helping them - with great efficiency and effectiveness," Tajani stated.

There are over 18,000 Italian permanent residents in Israel and around 1,000 Italian visitors to the country, according to Tajani.