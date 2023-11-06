Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Novembre 2023
Almost all Italian citizens have now left Gaza, Tajani

06 novembre 2023 | 15.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt
The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt

All the Italian citizens who were trapped in Gaza have now left the besieged Palestinian enclave, except for two Red Cross workers, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"Almost all the Italians who were in Gaza, have left, except for a couple of Red Cross workers who wanted to remain there," Tajani told reporters in Prato.

Last week, Tajani said there were 14 Italian citizens stranded in Gaza, including two pregnant women. The Italians were not in Gaza's red zone (where attacks were ongoing) and the government was tracking them "minute by minute", Tajani stated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Gaza Italians Red Cross workers
