Almost all Italian citizens have now left Gaza, Tajani

All the Italian citizens who were trapped in Gaza have now left the besieged Palestinian enclave, except for two Red Cross workers, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"Almost all the Italians who were in Gaza, have left, except for a couple of Red Cross workers who wanted to remain there," Tajani told reporters in Prato.

Last week, Tajani said there were 14 Italian citizens stranded in Gaza, including two pregnant women. The Italians were not in Gaza's red zone (where attacks were ongoing) and the government was tracking them "minute by minute", Tajani stated.