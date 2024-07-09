Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
Anti-graft group key legacy of Italy's G7 presidency - Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
09 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has "strongly backed" the creation of an 'anti-corruption" working group and it will be "an important legacy" of Italy's 2024 G7 presidency, he wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

"The government is determined to bring its commitment to legality also to the G7 in the year of the Italian presidency," read Tajani's letter to the Giorgio Ambosoli prize ceremony.

"I have strongly supported the establishment of the G7 anti-corruption working group, which met in recent days at the foreign ministry," the letter went on.

"It will be an important legacy also for the next (G7) presidencies, the letter underscored.

Italy's government is strongly engaged in legal diplomacy aimed at exporting it best practices and 'know-how' including abilities, analytic skills, intuition, determination and "an absolute sense of state", the letter went on.

"Only a strong social, economic and institutional cohesion prevents organised crime from infiltrating the public sector and the economy," the letter underlined.

Italy's technicians are giving legal help to Balkan countries seeking to enter the European Union and to Latin America and Somalia, while its Carabinieri paramilitary, finance and regular police trainers, whose excellence is globally recognised, are serving in "many international cooperation initiatives", the letter noted.

