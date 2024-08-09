Argentina, foiled 'robbery of the century' found 220-meter tunnel near a bank

The discovery of a 220-meter-long tunnel dug near a bank, in the northern area of Buenos Aires, made it possible to foil the 'robbery of the century'. This was announced by the Argentine police quoted by local media: the tunnel, they announced, had wood-paneled walls, ventilation and electric light and ended very close to the entrance door of the Macro bank in San Isidro.

"The investigation began when, on Wednesday morning, a parked motorist heard a noise from the frame of his vehicle and realized that it had been caused by a metal rod emerging from between the tiles of the road".

An excavation was subsequently ordered which identified the tunnel and located its beginning in a shed about 200 meters from the bank, where a large amount of earth and excavation machinery was found, although it has not yet been possible to identify the potential perpetrators. The construction of the tunnel took - according to investigators - between six and nine months. It is "a work of engineering", "more elaborate than the Chapo Guzman tunnel", the Mexican drug trafficker who escaped from the maximum security prison in 2015 thanks to an underground tunnel.