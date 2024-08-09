Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Argentina, foiled 'robbery of the century' found 220-meter tunnel near a bank

09 agosto 2024 | 15.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The discovery of a 220-meter-long tunnel dug near a bank, in the northern area of Buenos Aires, made it possible to foil the 'robbery of the century'. This was announced by the Argentine police quoted by local media: the tunnel, they announced, had wood-paneled walls, ventilation and electric light and ended very close to the entrance door of the Macro bank in San Isidro.

"The investigation began when, on Wednesday morning, a parked motorist heard a noise from the frame of his vehicle and realized that it had been caused by a metal rod emerging from between the tiles of the road".

An excavation was subsequently ordered which identified the tunnel and located its beginning in a shed about 200 meters from the bank, where a large amount of earth and excavation machinery was found, although it has not yet been possible to identify the potential perpetrators. The construction of the tunnel took - according to investigators - between six and nine months. It is "a work of engineering", "more elaborate than the Chapo Guzman tunnel", the Mexican drug trafficker who escaped from the maximum security prison in 2015 thanks to an underground tunnel.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tunnel near near a bank tunnel galleria
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 9 agosto - Video
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza