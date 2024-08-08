Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Army chief, 'interim government of Bangladesh to be sworn in tomorrow evening'

08 agosto 2024 | 09.38
Redazione Adnkronos
The interim government of Bangladesh, which will be led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, will be sworn in tomorrow evening. This was announced by the head of the army, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, during a briefing broadcast live from the capital Dhaka.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. local time, he said. The interim administration will likely consist of 15 people. Shortly after Yunus' arrival, a group of interim government advisors will also be appointed. The Nobel laureate is expected in Dhaka tomorrow afternoon.

in Evidenza