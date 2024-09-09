'Assault on a public official', woman who threw sand at Ben Gvir indicted'

The woman arrested Friday after throwing a handful of sand at Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on a Tel Aviv beach has been indicted on charges of "assault on a public official" and for obstructing a law enforcement officer while trying to arrest her. The Prosecutor's Office filed the indictment against the woman, Noa Goldenberg, and requested that measures against her be extended, just hours after she was released and placed under house arrest.

In a statement posted on X, the police indicated that other officers present at the scene were also "hit" by the sand. "An officer who identified the suspect asked her to approach, but she refused and fled towards the sea," the police explained, stressing that "despite repeated requests to get out of the water, the woman did not respond and agreed only after several minutes and at the request of one of her acquaintances".

According to the police, with this behavior, "the defendant interfered with an officer in the performance of his duty: during the investigation, the defendant initially denied her involvement in the incident, however, after further evidence was presented, she changed her version and admitted to throwing the sand, claiming that she felt frustrated when she saw the minister on the beach, instead of taking care of more important things in times of war".

"The Israel Police takes very seriously any harm to elected officials, regardless of their political affiliation, and will act against anyone who attempts to harm public figures and citizens in general, fairly and impartially," the police said in their statement. The announcement of the indictment came after a court yesterday ordered Goldenberg to be placed under house arrest for 48 hours and imposed a restraining order on her from approaching Ben Gvir for 30 days.