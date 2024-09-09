Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

'Assault on a public official', woman who threw sand at Ben Gvir indicted'

09 settembre 2024 | 16.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The woman arrested Friday after throwing a handful of sand at Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on a Tel Aviv beach has been indicted on charges of "assault on a public official" and for obstructing a law enforcement officer while trying to arrest her. The Prosecutor's Office filed the indictment against the woman, Noa Goldenberg, and requested that measures against her be extended, just hours after she was released and placed under house arrest.

In a statement posted on X, the police indicated that other officers present at the scene were also "hit" by the sand. "An officer who identified the suspect asked her to approach, but she refused and fled towards the sea," the police explained, stressing that "despite repeated requests to get out of the water, the woman did not respond and agreed only after several minutes and at the request of one of her acquaintances".

According to the police, with this behavior, "the defendant interfered with an officer in the performance of his duty: during the investigation, the defendant initially denied her involvement in the incident, however, after further evidence was presented, she changed her version and admitted to throwing the sand, claiming that she felt frustrated when she saw the minister on the beach, instead of taking care of more important things in times of war".

"The Israel Police takes very seriously any harm to elected officials, regardless of their political affiliation, and will act against anyone who attempts to harm public figures and citizens in general, fairly and impartially," the police said in their statement. The announcement of the indictment came after a court yesterday ordered Goldenberg to be placed under house arrest for 48 hours and imposed a restraining order on her from approaching Ben Gvir for 30 days.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
agente delle forze di sicurezza procura della polizia aggressione a funzionario spiaggia di Tel Aviv
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza