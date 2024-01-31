Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Athletes, international figures can play foreign policy, diplomacy role - Tajani

31 gennaio 2024 | 18.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Athletes, international figures can play foreign policy, diplomacy role - Tajani

Athletes and other Italians who are known around the world can "make foreign policy" not just diplomats and politicians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after appointing Jannik Sinner Italy's sports diplomacy ambassador during a meeting at the foreign ministry

"To strengthen Italy's presence in the world, I am convinced that it is not just diplomats and politicians who make foreign policy," Tajani said.

"I believe that it is right to value Italians who are known and who operate in the world: entrepreneurs, soldiers, actors, people from the world of culture, and athletes", said Tajani.

Italy makes its presence by "our quality in all sectors", Tajani stated.

Italy's ability to attract more tourists and investments also depends on its "image" abroad - an objective in which "the most famous athletes" can play a key role, Tajani argued.

"If champions form part of an overall strategy this can help grow the numbers of tourists and raise Italy's profile," Tajani said.

Announcing Sinner's role, Tajani praised the 22-year-old Australian Open winner's "exemplary" dedication and "sacrifice", calling him "an example to young people".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani athletes international figures foreign policy
Vedi anche
News to go
Boom di viaggi in aereo verso l'Italia nel 2023: accolti oltre 197 milioni di passeggeri
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, nuovo scambio di prigionieri
News to go
Israele-Hamas, a che punto sono le trattative per la tregua
News to go
Sandra Milo, a Roma l'ultimo saluto tra fan e tanti artisti
News to go
Capri, sequestrata la biblioteca: volumi di inestimabile valore tenuti tra muffa e calcinacci
News to go
Alzheimer, test potrebbe rilevare malattia 15 anni prima
News to go
Percezione della corruzione, Italia al 42° posto su 180 Paesi
News to go
Capo della Polizia: "Incremento casi antisemitismo, dopo 7 ottobre 200 episodi"
News to go
Turismo straniero, boom spesa in bar e ristoranti: 13,8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Migranti, Oim: da inizio 2024 già 100 morti nel Mediterraneo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Ue sblocchi aiuti"
News to go
Siccità in Sardegna, nord dell'isola e Sulcis le zone più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza