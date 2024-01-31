Athletes, international figures can play foreign policy, diplomacy role - Tajani

Athletes and other Italians who are known around the world can "make foreign policy" not just diplomats and politicians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after appointing Jannik Sinner Italy's sports diplomacy ambassador during a meeting at the foreign ministry

"To strengthen Italy's presence in the world, I am convinced that it is not just diplomats and politicians who make foreign policy," Tajani said.

"I believe that it is right to value Italians who are known and who operate in the world: entrepreneurs, soldiers, actors, people from the world of culture, and athletes", said Tajani.

Italy makes its presence by "our quality in all sectors", Tajani stated.

Italy's ability to attract more tourists and investments also depends on its "image" abroad - an objective in which "the most famous athletes" can play a key role, Tajani argued.

"If champions form part of an overall strategy this can help grow the numbers of tourists and raise Italy's profile," Tajani said.

Announcing Sinner's role, Tajani praised the 22-year-old Australian Open winner's "exemplary" dedication and "sacrifice", calling him "an example to young people".