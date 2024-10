The Quai d'Orsay has summoned the Israeli ambassador to France following a new IDF attack on the UN mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), of which Paris is one of the main contributors. "These attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must cease immediately", the Quai d'Orsay denounced in a statement, adding that "the Israeli authorities must provide explanations: therefore France will summon the Israeli ambassador to France to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs today".