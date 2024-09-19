Attal from Barnier 'with a constructive spirit, not an obstacle to the new government'

Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will participate in the meeting convened for 3 p.m. at Matignon by Prime Minister Michel Barnier and will ask him ''what are the guidelines that his future government intends to undertake''. This was stated by Attal himself, saying that he had been invited by Barnier to the consultations and to go to the meeting ''with a constructive state of mind''. Explaining that ''I want Michel Barnier to succeed''. Attal explained that ''we will not oppose'' the new government ''because the future of the Country depends on it''.

"I will therefore ask the Prime Minister what are the main lines of action that he intends to undertake with his future government and how the republican union that our country needs so much will allow it", concluded Attal.