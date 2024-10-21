Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Austin to Zelensky, new aid package worth 400 million dollars

21 ottobre 2024 | 16.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine during his meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky himself announced it on 'X' explaining that the new package of defense assistance to Ukraine includes ''ammunition, military equipment and weapons''. The Ukrainian leader then explained that he had spoken with Austin ''about critical defense priorities, including Ukraine's air defense capabilities, preparations for the winter period and the use of long-range weapons against Russian military targets''.

Furthermore, Zelensky continues, ''we focused on efforts to increase the production of attack drones, cruise missiles, artillery shells and air defense systems''. The Ukrainian leader stressed that ''Secretary Austin reiterated that the United States will continue to support security as part of the ongoing defense agreement between our countries. He also shared plans to convene a new Ramstein-format meeting to coordinate further assistance with international partners''.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Austin pacchetto pacchetto di aiuti militari Ucraina pacchetto di assistenza
Vedi anche
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza