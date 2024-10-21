Austin to Zelensky, new aid package worth 400 million dollars

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine during his meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky himself announced it on 'X' explaining that the new package of defense assistance to Ukraine includes ''ammunition, military equipment and weapons''. The Ukrainian leader then explained that he had spoken with Austin ''about critical defense priorities, including Ukraine's air defense capabilities, preparations for the winter period and the use of long-range weapons against Russian military targets''.

Furthermore, Zelensky continues, ''we focused on efforts to increase the production of attack drones, cruise missiles, artillery shells and air defense systems''. The Ukrainian leader stressed that ''Secretary Austin reiterated that the United States will continue to support security as part of the ongoing defense agreement between our countries. He also shared plans to convene a new Ramstein-format meeting to coordinate further assistance with international partners''.