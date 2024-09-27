Austria, the People's Party of the OeVP seeks to overtake, the advantage of the FPOe reduced

The Austrian People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Karl Nehammer is aiming to overtake in the polls in the elections that will call on about 6.4 million eligible voters on Sunday to renew the 183 seats of the Nationalrat, the lower house of the Vienna parliament: the gap between the two most chosen parties in voting intentions has narrowed in the polls to two percentage points, with the Freedom Party (FPOe) still in the lead, at 27% and the OeVP at 25%, while the Social Democratic Party (SPOe) risks touching an all-time low of about 20%.

"From my point of view, we have started to overtake after a huge run to catch up," said People's Secretary General Christian Stocker, during a closing event of the campaign. It is clear that at this stage two parties are running neck and neck, he added, speaking of a race for a "photo finish" victory.

Immigration has been a central theme of the election campaign: Herbert Kickl's FPOe intends to crack down by speeding up the repatriation of immigrants to their countries of origin. OeVP leader and Austrian Chancellor Nehammer today reiterated his refusal to collaborate with Kickl, although the party as such remains a possible partner. Kickl personally does not meet the criteria for a responsible and valid government: "That's why I ruled him out," Nehammer said. The Greens, once a coalition partner of the OeVP, expect about 9% of the vote, as do the liberal Neos. (follows)

Nehammer ruled out entering a government led by Kickl because of the radical turn the latter has given his movement. Austrian President, environmentalist Alexander van der Bellen, recalled that nothing obliges him to entrust Kickl - under whose leadership during the pandemic the FPOe approached the conspiracy and identity movement - with the task of forming a government, even if the FPOe wins. However, the OeVP could consider entering into a coalition with the far-right party if Kickl were willing to leave the post of prime minister to someone else.

An OeVP victory is also possible, in which case a coalition with the FPOe could be more likely: the two parties have governed together in the past, their positions - especially on the economy and immigration - are not far apart, and Kickl could have no claim to becoming prime minister.

In any case, the polls suggest that the coalition between conservatives and Greens that has led the government in Vienna for the past five years will not be able to continue, remaining well below the minimum 92 seats needed for a majority, and that the center-right party will likely be the kingmaker, able to choose between a coalition with the FPOe, or a possible three-way alliance with the center-left SPOe and with the Greens or the liberals of Neos. (follows)

Led by controversial former Interior Minister Herbert Kickl, the anti-immigration, anti-Islam and strongly Eurosceptic FPOe has condensed its program into a hundred pages, titled "Fortress Austria, Fortress of Freedom": it plans to minimize benefits for migrants and asylum seekers, block family reunification for immigrants already present in Austria, and promote "remigration", particularly for those who have committed crimes.

It then wants to reduce corporate income taxes and labor costs, and in foreign policy it opposes EU sanctions against Russia and further aid to Ukraine. The FPOe has signed and renewed a "cooperation agreement" with Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. The FPOe has dominated the political scene since the end of 2022, coming first in the European elections in May. According to eve-of-election polls, two other parties could win seats in the assembly: the Beer Party, led by the lead singer of the punk band Turbobier who wants to "depoliticize politics" (4%, the threshold), and the Communist Party (KPOe), which has not had a deputy since the 1950s, but which is currently around 3%.

Other issues that have dominated the election campaign include the cost of living, with the inflation rate remaining above the EU average for nearly two years, and growth, consistently below that value. Problems blamed by the far right on immigration and the war in Ukraine. Stricter immigration rules were present - to varying degrees - in the manifestos of all three main parties, while security became central to the debate after Vienna police last month announced they had foiled a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert. Three of the suspects are teenage children of immigrants. After the latest floods - which killed five people in Austria - the issue of climate change has also returned to the top of voters' concerns.