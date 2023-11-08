Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Azerbaijan looking to deepen cooperation with 'key partner' Italy says envoy

08 novembre 2023 | 20.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Oil-rich Azerbaijan is keen to extend its "excellent" economic and political ties with "key partner" Italy to new areas including education, agriculture, defence and tourism, ambassador, Elchin Amirbayov, has told Adnkronos.

"Relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are currently in excellent shape, we have an excellent quality of political dialogue at the highest levels," said Amirbayov, who is a special representative of president Ilham Aliyev.

The potential for developing already existing cooperation "is enormous because there is good will and an excellent environment, the envoy told Adnkronos.

"Very active and lively "bilateral economic cooperation" is not limited to gas supplies, although they are "an important part of it," the envoy said.

"We are exploring the possibility of extending and diversifying our economic and trade cooperation with Italy, which Azerbaijan considers one of its key partners in the European Union," Amirbayov said.

Azerbaijan is looking to cement its ties with the EU "also through its relationship with Italy," he stated.

In the field of education, the two countries are taking forward the Italian-Azerbaijani university project, Amirbayov noted.

"Apart from the agriculture and defence sectors, we may also look at further developing tourism cooperation, because there is huge interest in both countries to discover the other one" said Amirbayov.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Azerbaijan Italy Amirbayov ties Adnkronos interview
