Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Bahrain 'a model for immigration best practice'

Bahrain 'a model for immigration best practice'
23 settembre 2024 | 16.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Gulf state of Bahrain - where foreigners form over half the population - can offer a model for immigration, the country's new ambassador to Italy, Ausama Alabsi, told Andkronos news agency during a visit to its headquarters in Rome.

Alabsi over the past 20 years oversaw the design and enactment of immigration policies in Bahrain "where 53% of the population is foreign," and was instrumental in setting up its Labour Market Regulatory Authority after a two-year consultation phase in 2004-2006, he said.

The pioneering LMRA is an "inclusive" public body with a board of directors made up of economists, representatives of chambers of commerce, trade unions, and the government, Alabsi explained.

“In this way we create a constant dialogue between all stakeholders who have an interest in an orderly, smooth and efficient migration process. Migration is used as a political tool, but it is actually a social and economic fact, and should be approached as such," he said.

Bahrain has "created an integrated and efficient system that is capable of adapting to a context that changes every year, and which works much more quickly than bureaucratic processes," he said.

"Migration laws often take years to be passed, and perhaps by that time they no longer reflect the reality and needs of the economy," Alabsi underlined.

The LMRA not only sets policy but also enforces it - "an element of its uniqueness" - said Alabsi. He was the LMRA's managing director for some 10 years, during which period various other countries in the region copied the model, he noted.

"It (the LMRA) manages permits, border procedures, and workplace inspections, determines how many migrants can enter and with what job qualifications," he said.

Businesses demand migrants, but citizens fear losing jobs and see them as a threat to local culture, Alabsi said. The goal is to achieve a balance that can satisfy everyone without penalizing anyone.”

When the LMRA kicked off, there was 17.5% unemployment in Bahrain but three years later, joblessness had come down to 4%, Alabsi said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Bahrain immigration Abasi LMRA model
Vedi anche
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza