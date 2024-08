The death toll in Bangladesh from the floods has risen to at least 13. About 4.5 million people have been affected in the east of the country, according to local authorities. Kamrul Hasan, an official with the Disaster Management Ministry, said "the weather situation 'is gradually improving' after days of heavy rains. But in large areas of eastern Bangladesh, the water has submerged homes and public and private buildings, roads and cultivated fields."