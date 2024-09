At least 71 people have died as a result of the floods that have brought some areas of Bangladesh to their knees. This is the latest toll provided by the authorities, local media report. Eleven districts have been affected in the east of the country, which has seen no respite for 15 days. Among the victims are seven women and 19 minors. The Feni area is the hardest hit, with at least 28 deaths. More than five million people have been affected.