Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Hasina accused of murder

13 agosto 2024 | 12.18
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been charged with the murder of Abu Sayid, a grocery store owner killed on July 19 by police. During riots in the Mohammadpur neighborhood of the capital Dhaka, police began firing indiscriminately at demonstrators. Along with her, six other defendants, including Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader, then Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Jan Kamal and Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun, as well as several members of the security forces.

This is the first case opened against former Prime Minister Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5: a decision after weeks of protests, starting as a student movement against the quota policy for access to public service, and quickly transformed into an anti-government movement. At least 300 people died in the clashes.

