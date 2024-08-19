Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Bangladesh, Prime Minister Yunus: 'before early elections, reforms are necessary'

19 agosto 2024 | 14.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

There will be no early elections until the necessary institutional reforms, loudly called for during the government of Sheikh Hasina, are initiated. These are the words of the interim Prime Minister, Mohamed Yunus, who anticipated important changes: from the electoral commission to the judiciary, from public administration to law enforcement and the media.

"We will be deeply committed to promoting national reconciliation," Yunus said yesterday, speaking to a group of foreign diplomats and admitting that he found himself leading "a country that, in many ways, can be considered a real disaster. In her efforts to maintain her power, Sheikh Hasina destroyed all institutions."

Yunus drew a very harsh assessment of the actions of the former Prime Minister, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years: "The judicial system has been dismantled, rights and protests suppressed with an iron fist, elections blatantly rigged." As reported by The Daily Star, the Prime Minister continued: "Banks have been looted with the full support of the political class which, exploiting and abusing its power, has also looted the state coffers."

Yunus was appointed Prime Minister with the task of leading Bangladesh to elections on 8 August, after Hasina was forced to resign and leave the country three days earlier, taking refuge in India.

After weeks of student protests and clashes with police, in which hundreds of demonstrators were killed, Yunus finally reiterated his willingness to shed full light on those responsible for the violent repression. "The task is enormous, but it can be accomplished with the support of all the people and the international community. We must succeed. We have no other choice," he concluded.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
interim Prime Minister law enforcement Prime Minister Yunus enforcement
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza