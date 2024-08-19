Bangladesh, Prime Minister Yunus: 'before early elections, reforms are necessary'

There will be no early elections until the necessary institutional reforms, loudly called for during the government of Sheikh Hasina, are initiated. These are the words of the interim Prime Minister, Mohamed Yunus, who anticipated important changes: from the electoral commission to the judiciary, from public administration to law enforcement and the media.

"We will be deeply committed to promoting national reconciliation," Yunus said yesterday, speaking to a group of foreign diplomats and admitting that he found himself leading "a country that, in many ways, can be considered a real disaster. In her efforts to maintain her power, Sheikh Hasina destroyed all institutions."

Yunus drew a very harsh assessment of the actions of the former Prime Minister, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years: "The judicial system has been dismantled, rights and protests suppressed with an iron fist, elections blatantly rigged." As reported by The Daily Star, the Prime Minister continued: "Banks have been looted with the full support of the political class which, exploiting and abusing its power, has also looted the state coffers."

Yunus was appointed Prime Minister with the task of leading Bangladesh to elections on 8 August, after Hasina was forced to resign and leave the country three days earlier, taking refuge in India.

After weeks of student protests and clashes with police, in which hundreds of demonstrators were killed, Yunus finally reiterated his willingness to shed full light on those responsible for the violent repression. "The task is enormous, but it can be accomplished with the support of all the people and the international community. We must succeed. We have no other choice," he concluded.