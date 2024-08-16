Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 18:51
Bangladesh: Yunus-Modi phone call, 'protect Indians in the country'

16 agosto 2024 | 18.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A phone call between Prime Ministers, Indian Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Mohamed Yunus, to reiterate the good relations between the two neighboring nations. During the conversation, Modi, "reiterating India's support for a democratic, stable, progressive and peaceful Bangladesh" received "all assurances on the protection and security" of the 14,000 Indians in the territory "and of all minorities in the country." On the other hand, Yunus, appointed in recent days after the protests and subsequent resignation of Sheikh Hasina, confirmed how his government is "committed to ensuring that the state apparatus is fully operational and protects the human rights of all citizens of the country."

The situation in Bangladesh seems to be returning to normal, after weeks of protests and violence that have left about 400 people dead in clashes between law enforcement and students. In the upcoming elections, the two main parties (the Awami League of former Prime Minister Hasina and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party) may soon have a new rival: students, the real engine of the protests, are reportedly thinking of presenting their own line-up. Their goal is to carry forward the promises of reform and avoid a return to the repression that has characterized the last 15 years of Hasina's rule.

