Barnier at risk of censure? The numbers in the National Assembly

Appointed prime minister yesterday by President Emmanuel Macron, Michel Barnier heads a government at risk of censure. So much so that it could break the record for the prime minister with the shortest term in the Fifth Republic. However, the threat will not become real unless there is an agreement on a rejection between at least 289 deputies of the Assemblée Nationale out of a total of 577. And none of the three blocs can - alone - gather all the votes needed to bring down the new executive.

As expected, the various parties that make up the New Popular Front immediately made it known that they wanted to censure the Barnier government. La France Insoumise did so, also announcing that it wanted to remove President Macron, the Socialists of Olivier Faure did so, followed by the Ecologists and the French Communist Party, the latter deciding to use "all means" at its disposal, "starting with the censure of the government". On paper, therefore, the 193 NPF deputies should vote for the no-confidence motion, too few to pass the motion.

On the other hand, the deputies of Ensemble pour la République (formerly Renaissance), Modem and Horizons, who should side with Emmanuel Macron and endorse his choice, should not vote in favour of censure. Renaissance has announced that it will illustrate its "programmatic priorities" to the prime minister "in the next few hours". "No automatic censorship but fundamental needs without blank checks", the party clarified. Edouard Philippe (Horizons) expressed his warm congratulations to Barnier. "Many of us will help him," he assured, promising support. This does not rule out the possibility of internal dissidents within the 'macronie', especially among the exponents of its left wing.

Potentially opposed to a censure also Les Républicains, who became Droite Républicaine in the Assembly after the split with the group of Eric Ciotti. Laurent Wauquiez, president of the group, calls Barnier "a man of great qualities". Between deputies of the 'presidential' group and those of the traditional right, there are therefore at least 213 parliamentarians who should vote 'no' to the no-confidence motion.

The question then arises as to what the elected members of Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National and their allies loyal to Eric Ciotti will do. Too early to say, she announced that she wanted to wait for Barnier's general policy speech. "We will be attentive to the project he will bring, attentive to ensuring that the aspirations of our voters, who represent a third of the French, are heard and respected," stressed group leader Marine Le Pen.

Eric Ciotti, who broke with part of Les Républicains to bring the right closer to the RN, offered his "wishes for republican success" to Michel Barnier, in whose appointment, however, he saw "the symbol of the dilution of a certain right into macronism". "We will serve the general interest and censure all those who have an attitude contrary to the democratic spirit," he added. Finally, the possible vote of the unaffiliated deputies is uncertain. What will those of Liot (Libertés, indépendants, outre-mer et territoires) do? In all, for 171 cards the unknown remains. So many as to allow the government to be saved or sunk, underlines Bfmtv recalling that in total on paper there could be 193 'yes' to censorship, 213 'no' and 171 'undecided'.