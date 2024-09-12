Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:15
Barnier, 'my government will be balanced and representative'

12 settembre 2024 | 16.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

France will have a ''balanced, plural and representative government'' under Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The new French Prime Minister said so, who as reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv assured during a visit to Bourget-du-Lac, in Savoy, that in the new executive ''everyone will have their place''.

As for the right, from which he comes, Barnier said he had "very friendly and very cordial relations with the president (of the Senate Gérard, ed) Larcher, with (the leader of the LR deputies, ed) Laurent Wauquiez, with (the leader of the LR senators, ed) Bruno Retailleau''. ''So there is no problem, everyone will have their place'', he assured.

Recalling that it is in Savoy that his ''personal family roots'' are sunk, but also ''political'', Barnier added that he is ''now the Prime Minister of all French people'', ''wherever you live, in the countryside or in the cities''.

