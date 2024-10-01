Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:42
Barnier presents government guidelines, 185 demonstrations planned

01 ottobre 2024 | 09.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will present today at 3 PM, one month after his appointment, the priorities of his government before the 577 deputies of the National Assembly. His staff confirmed that Barnier will not seek a vote of confidence, while 185 demonstrations have been scheduled across France today ''to put pressure on the prime minister'' on the day he presents his guidelines.

The demonstrators who will take to the streets will demand in particular the repeal of the pension reform and the increase in salaries, as explained by Bfmtv. The processions will parade in the morning in Grenoble or Reims, then in Orléans, Marseille, Rennes, Bordeaux and from 2 PM in Paris, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Lille or Dunkirk.

A police source said that between five thousand and ten thousand people are expected in the French capital. The demonstration will take place between Denfert-Rochereau and the Bastille.

