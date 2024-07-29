Bartoli is Italy's new envoy to India

Antonio Bartoli is Italy's new ambassador to India, the foreign ministry wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the diplomat on his post.

"Italy and India. Thousand-year-old civilisations projected into the future. Two democracies. Two peninsulas in the Indo-Mediterranean," Bartoli wrote in a message.

"Natural platforms for the sharing of goods, culture and innovation. I will work in the service of strategic partnership. With a focus on: peace, growth, science and technology, energy and digital transition, mobility and security," the message added.