Beijing hosts forum with Africa, 50 leaders at Xi's court between renewables and tech

There are those who want to "reduce the trade deficit." And those who want to export electric vehicles and solar panels. There are the African leaders at the court of Xi Jinping. Beijing hosts delegations from 50 African countries for the three-day China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC). It has been held every three years since 2000. For the Asian giant it is the diplomatic event of the year, the first major diplomatic event organized after the coronavirus pandemic. For Xi, it is an opportunity to insist on the special relationship with the Continent. And, the Washington Post points out, it is a crucial component of China's diplomatic work with the countries of the Global South, with much of the effort aimed at redefining global trade and geopolitics to strengthen Beijing's influence over Washington and its allies.

China's interest in Africa is long-standing. Economic interests have been the driving force in the last decade. But large investments - including roads, railways and ports and 'hands' on oil, gas and critical minerals - began to decline in 2019. Even more so during the coronavirus pandemic. Between the slowdown in the Chinese economy and criticism of the Asian giant for mega projects accused of contributing to the debt of several African countries. And today the priority of the People's Republic is the export of technologies to Africa, Les Échos underlines. From electric vehicles to solar panels, to batteries. Last year there was, highlights the French economic daily citing official data from the Dragon, a +291% in Chinese exports of electric vehicles to Africa. Sales of lithium batteries have doubled. And for solar panels, exports marked a +57%.

Also according to data from Boston University cited by the Post, last year China signed three agreements in Africa for 500 million dollars, for a solar park, a hydroelectric power station and the transmission of energy. But - observed Tang Xiaoyang, professor of international relations at Tsinghua University - the Dragon "considers the African market still at a relatively early stage."

The Forum will serve to "write a new chapter of unity and cooperation for the Global South," wrote Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the People's Daily. Last year, trade was $282 billion. Many African countries are trying to reduce the trade deficit with China. In 2023, according to official data relaunched by Les Échos, the Asian giant imported African products for 107 billion dollars (-1.3% in a year), while exports to the Continent reached 170 billion (+13, 2%).

Ahead of today's opening ceremony, Xi met with a number of African leaders, announcing 'renewed' partnerships with Nigeria, South Africa, Mali, Comoros, Togo, Djibouti, Seychelles, Chad and Malawi. The meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa resulted in an agreement to rebalance trade relations and improve the employment situation for South Africans, with more Chinese purchases of raw wool and dairy products. "The more complex the international situation becomes, the more the countries of the Global South must defend their independence," Xi told Ramaphosa, according to Chinese state media. And Ramaphosa called on China to "reduce the trade deficit and address the issue of the structure of our trade relations."

Previous China-Africa forums have been marked by large financial support commitments from China. Sixty billion dollars pledged in 2015, as in 2018. Forty billion dollars in financial aid in 2021. Something similar is unlikely to happen this year.

The coronavirus pandemic, the Post points out, has accelerated a rethink of Beijing's approach: no longer large loans for mega infrastructure, but small projects, often worth less than $50 million, in sectors such as IT, healthcare and renewable energy. According to data released last week by Boston University and cited by the Post, last year China granted new loans to Africa for $4.6 billion, a figure up for the first time since 2016. But a far cry from the nearly 30 billion of that year. And in 2023, most of the lending was directed towards the financial sector, reflecting China's attempt to share financial risks with local partners. Not to mention that Chinese electric vehicle and solar panel makers are increasingly looking for buyers in developing countries.

The whole of Africa arrived at Xi's court. Except for eSwatini, which has diplomatic relations with Taiwan and does not recognize the government in Beijing. Xi's speech is expected tomorrow, the 'emperor' who has been to Africa five times.