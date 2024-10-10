Beijing, sanctions on US individuals and companies for arms sales to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have sanctioned three US companies and ten senior defense industry officials, accused of providing "large quantities of arms aid to Taiwan", the island considered "rebellious" by Beijing, which claims sovereignty over it. This was announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement, according to which the "one China" principle would have been "seriously violated".

The sanctioned companies include Edge Autonomous Operations, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Skydio, accused by Beijing of "undermining China's sovereignty and integrity". "Their movable and immovable property and other types of assets within the territory will be frozen. Furthermore, they will be prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperation and other activities," the statement reads. The ten individuals sanctioned include Steven Rudder, founder of Rcoker Rudder, James Ickes, vice president of Sierra Nevada Corporation, David Sutton, Lockheed Martin director for Asia, Patrick Jankowski, Indo-Pacific program manager for Northrop Grumman, and Josh Brungart, chief operating officer of Edge Autonomous Operations. “They will not be authorized to conduct relevant transactions and will not receive visas. They will not even be able to enter the country,” the statement concludes.