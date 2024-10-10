Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Beijing, sanctions on US individuals and companies for arms sales to Taiwan

10 ottobre 2024 | 16.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Chinese authorities have sanctioned three US companies and ten senior defense industry officials, accused of providing "large quantities of arms aid to Taiwan", the island considered "rebellious" by Beijing, which claims sovereignty over it. This was announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement, according to which the "one China" principle would have been "seriously violated".

The sanctioned companies include Edge Autonomous Operations, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Skydio, accused by Beijing of "undermining China's sovereignty and integrity". "Their movable and immovable property and other types of assets within the territory will be frozen. Furthermore, they will be prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperation and other activities," the statement reads. The ten individuals sanctioned include Steven Rudder, founder of Rcoker Rudder, James Ickes, vice president of Sierra Nevada Corporation, David Sutton, Lockheed Martin director for Asia, Patrick Jankowski, Indo-Pacific program manager for Northrop Grumman, and Josh Brungart, chief operating officer of Edge Autonomous Operations. “They will not be authorized to conduct relevant transactions and will not receive visas. They will not even be able to enter the country,” the statement concludes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
aziende del settore azienda alti funzionari di aziende Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza