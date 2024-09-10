Belarus, Latvia extends border protection reinforcement, 'migrant flow still high'

Latvia extends until the end of this year the reinforcement of defense at the border with Belarus (which extends for 172 kilometers) for security reasons, namely in response to the disproportionate number of irregular migrants who continue to cross it. The extraordinary measures, which guarantee border guards greater powers in six different areas in the east of the country, were due to end in September. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, 4,210 irregular migrants have been stopped at the border this year.