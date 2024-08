Berlin strongly condemns the visit of Israeli Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, to the Temple Mount (Temple Mount for Muslims) in Jerusalem, a provocation in an already very tense situation, according to a spokesperson.

"We hope that the Israeli government will avoid this kind of deliberate provocation. In the current situation, such incendiary behavior is extremely dangerous and further jeopardizes security in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel," he said.