Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Berlin announces new military aid for Kyiv

19 settembre 2024 | 16.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The German government announced today a new military assistance package for the Ukrainian armed forces, which also includes a total of 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks supplied as part of "a joint project with Denmark".

Specifically, in addition to the tanks, Germany confirms the delivery to Ukraine of a further 22 mine-clearing vehicles, five tracked vehicles and another vehicle for their transport, as well as three self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, two air surveillance radar stations, twelve self-propelled howitzers and over 1.6 million rounds of ammunition.

This new round of arms aid also includes about 90 reconnaissance drones of various models, the German government said in a statement, specifying that military aid shipments to Ukraine amount to a total of 28 billion euros.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
forze armate ucraine nuovo pacchetto aiuto militare governo tedesco
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza