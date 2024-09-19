Berlin announces new military aid for Kyiv

The German government announced today a new military assistance package for the Ukrainian armed forces, which also includes a total of 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks supplied as part of "a joint project with Denmark".

Specifically, in addition to the tanks, Germany confirms the delivery to Ukraine of a further 22 mine-clearing vehicles, five tracked vehicles and another vehicle for their transport, as well as three self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, two air surveillance radar stations, twelve self-propelled howitzers and over 1.6 million rounds of ammunition.

This new round of arms aid also includes about 90 reconnaissance drones of various models, the German government said in a statement, specifying that military aid shipments to Ukraine amount to a total of 28 billion euros.