Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
Berlusconi 'fighter' who had the courage of his convictions says Meloni

12 giugno 2023 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Silvio Berlusconi (L) pictured with Giorgia Meloni (R)

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to former prime minister and billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday aged 86, calling him "a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions .

"Silvio Berlusconi was above all a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions," Meloni said in a video message.

"And it was just this courage and determination that made him one of the most influential men in Italy's history and allowed him to make his mark and to break the mould in politics, communication and business," Meloni went on.

"With him, Italy learned that it never had to have limits imposed on and that it never had to give up. With him we fought, won and lost many battles," Meloni continued.

"And also for him we will achieve the goals that we set together. Farewell Silvio," she added.

Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party is a member of Meloni's centre-right coalition government. Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party earlier became a member of Berlusconi's (now-defunct) People of Freedom party formed when Forza Italia merged with the post-fascist National Alliance in 2009.

Meloni was re-elected a member of Italy's parliament in 2008 and was appointed youth and sports minister in the fourth Berlusconi government aged 31 - Italy's youngest-ever minister.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Berlusconi video message tribute
in Evidenza