Berlusconi was 'a big brother to me' says Tajani

Italy's former premier Silvio Berlusconi was "a big brother to me", the coordinator of the late media magnate's conservative Forza Italia party, foreign minister minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"It's very painful for all of us, he was a friend, a big brother to me," Tajani stated, adding that Berlusconi's death had been "sudden".

Berlusconi died on Monday aged 86 after he was re-admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital last week. He received treatment at the hospital for a lung infection in February, which was linked to a case of chronic leukaemia.

Tajani is a co-founder of Forza Italia, which is part of the centre-right coalition government. The party was first founded in 1994.