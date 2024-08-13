Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Biden cuts the ground from under Trump's feet, 'ready to sign a law to make tips tax-free'

13 agosto 2024 | 14.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

In order to show himself close to the interests of not only the wealthiest classes, for weeks Donald Trump has been riding the promise of making tips tax-free, which for some categories of American workers, primarily waiters, are an essential part of their wages. Kamala Harris, however, immediately agreed with the measure, and now Joe Biden is also cutting the ground from under his now former opponent by saying he is "absolutely" ready to sign a law to this effect, if Congress, starting with the Republican-led House, approves it.

"The President supports eliminating taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers, as he also supports raising the minimum wage and preventing the wealthy from taking advantage of the system," said Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, stressing that the proposal is in line with the President's policy of building the economy "from the bottom up and from the middle out."

