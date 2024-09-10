Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
11:13
Biden extends the national emergency declared after 9/11 for another year

10 settembre 2024 | 10.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

US President Joe Biden has announced the extension for another year of the national state of emergency due to terrorism declared after the attacks of September 11, 2001, considering that terrorist threats continue to exist. The decision has been communicated to Congress.

"Because the terrorist threat continues, the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, and the powers and authorities adopted to deal with that emergency must remain in effect beyond September 14, 2024. I am therefore re-declaring the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, relating to the continuing terrorist threat for one year," reads a statement by Biden shared by the White House.

The attacks by Al Qaeda - which hijacked 4 planes by crashing them into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. One of the four planes - perhaps headed for the Capitol or the White House - crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers revolted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
presidente degli Stati Uniti minacce terroristiche proroga proroga di un anno
