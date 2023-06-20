Boost dialogue,cooperation Meloni tells Macron

Italy and France, two nations which have many shared interests, need to dialogue and to work together, premier Giorgia Meloni told a joint press briefing with France's president, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Tuesday.

"Italy and France are two neighbouring countries, which both play a central role in Europe," Meloni said ahead of talks with Macron.

"They need to dialogue because their common interests are many and converging," Meloni went on.

"In the coming months, we will be called upon to make decisions that will have important consequences for the future of the EU and transatlantic relations," Meloni said,

"It is essential that Rome and Paris work" together "at bilateral and multilateral level," she added.